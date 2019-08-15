125 Years Ago
From the Aug. 23, 1894 Scott County Argus
A new fruit store has been opened by Glojovski Bros. of St. Paul in the west side store of the Jacob Ries block.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 22, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
The dike road is closed for a few days while Contractor McKillipp puts on the finishing touches. The graveling was finished up several days ago, and the work now being done consists of filling in holes and restoring the road to its contract width in places where the bed was washed out during the spring and summer floods. For this work the caterpillar dredge has been put back on the job. This work will be completed in a few days and the road will be re-opened, and in perfect shape, in time for the Scott County Fair.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 22, 1919 Scott County Argus
Sister Caroline, who has been an organist at St. Mark’s church for the past five years, left Monday for Mankato, not to return. Her successor is Sister Agnes.
75 Years Ago
From the Aug. 17, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
E. E. Vaatveit, who for the past seven years has been a highly valued member of the Shakopee High School teaching staff and its principal last year, has accepted the position of superintendent of the Kiester school system in Faribault County.
Mr. and Mrs. Vaatveit and children moved to their new home last week and report they are enjoying their new surroundings and experiences.
During his period of teaching here Mr. Vaatveit achieved marked success in the field of music. He developed a wealth of talent in his school bands and the students who had the good fortune to receive his instruction prospered under his guidance.
50 Years Ago
From the Aug. 21, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Public schools in Shakopee will open Tuesday, Sept. 2 with some significant changes in school hours.
This year, high school and junior high school students will begin classes earlier, at 7:45, and will be dismissed at 2:30. Elementary students will begin school at 8:30 and classes will be over at 3:15.
The 45-minute split in starting times is made necessary, school officials explain, because the district will voluntarily be busing parochial school students to classes and the added load requires the staggered schedules to enable the same buses to be used.
25 Years Ago
From the Aug. 18, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Two Wisconsin developers have purchased 520 acres on the eastern side of Shakopee that they hope to use for a large-scale housing and commercial project, but city officials say the men have not submitted any paperwork to develop the site.
Bruce Neviaser and Marc Vaccaro of Madison, Wis., bought the property in June for $6.5 million and are considering turning the land into a large housing, retail and commercial development called Shakopee Crossings, according to City Business, a Twin Cities business publication.
The land is located west of County Road 18 and south of the Shakopee Bypass.
The men are talking about developing up to 350 single-family homes on plots of one-third to one-half acre. The project might even include a regional mall, according to City Business.
Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.