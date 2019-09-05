125 Years Ago
From the Sept. 13, 1894 Scott County Argus
Rev. Fr. Stultz has taken up his residence in the handsome new parsonage west of St. Mark’s church.
100 Years Ago
From the Sept. 12, 1919 Scott County Argus
The special train carrying President Wilson and his party passed through Shakopee at 7:50 Tuesday morning on the way to the Twin Cities. Quite a number were out to see it, hoping to get a glimpse of the chief executive, but owing to the early hour none of the presidential party was visible.
75 Years Ago
From the Sept. 7, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Another water fight, a repetition of the show that proved so popular a week ago, has been scheduled by the Shakopee Fire Department, Butz Pass, fire chief, announced this week.
The fight, to be staged on West Third street, north of St. Mark’s school, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept.10, is open to the public, Pass said.
In the previous demonstration victor of the girls’ contest was the team captained by Pattie Siebenaler; Joe Rein Jr. headed the team which won the boys’ round; Mrs. Alex Stang’s team took the honors in the ladies’ match, and in the men’s meet Leon Lebens’ group stole the show.
50 Years Ago
From the Sept. 11, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
The original Faribault log home has been moved from its site in Shakopee to take its place of honor in the historic complex being created east of Memorial Park by the Scott County Historical Society.
One of the earliest structures of the area, the log house dates back to 1842, and was first built to serve as a trading post where Oliver and Harriet Faribault traded goods to the Indians of the area for furs. Braves who once trod the floor, bartering in the building included Chief Shakopee, for whom the city of Shakopee was named.
Before being moved to the Historical Society site east of Memorial Park on Highway 101 east of Shakopee, the house stood for 127 years where it was first erected on East First Street, near the site of the Pond Mission.
25 Years Ago
From the Sept. 8, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Attention local soap opera fans!
Next time you check out a soap opera update column, you may be reading news from home – sort of.
Erin J. O’Brien, 29, a Shakopee native, is playing the part of Alice Henson on “One Life to Live.”
O’Brien first appeared on the show Aug. 18 and has signed a 13-week contract with the program.
If her character works out, she has a chance to get signed for a longer term — six months, or even three years, which is her biggest hope.
Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.