125 Years Ago
From the Aug. 9, 1894 Scott County Argus
Messrs. Jacob Bierline and Frank Hanck have made arrangements to launch into the saloon business on Sept. 1. The new firm will occupy the recently remodeled Ries Block on First Street, and with new fixtures within so neat a building they will have as fine a place of business as any in the town.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 8, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
Aldermen Joe Klinkhammer and Patsy Huth have been doing some good work for the city this week in putting up street indicators at a number of the intersections. It may be a hard matter to get lost in Shakopee, yet it is probable that many a citizen learned for the first time what street he was living on when he beheld those signs. Their main value will be in giving directions to newcomers and strangers, yet it will hurt no one to observe them and thus acquire a little knowledge of hometown geography. Somebody asks why this couldn’t have been done before the 30th of June, when the way home was so much harder to find. In those merry days the slogan of the Salvation Army, “A man may be down, but he’s never out,” had no application here, for most of them were out every night, and those signs of Aldermen Klinkhammer and Huth’s fastened as they are to lighting poles, would have been as welcome to some of the late homeward bound as a lighthouse to the distressed mariner.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 8, 1919 Scott County Argus
The appointment of Wm. Lynch as postmaster at Shakopee has been confirmed and he will assume the duties of his office in the near future.
75 Years Ago
From the Aug. 3, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Organization of a new firm to be known as the Shakopee Sand and Gravel company was completed this week when Art Mesenbrink and Cy Fischer took over the ownership and operation of the former Jake Menden gravel pit and equipment.
Purchase included the pit, trucks, loading equipment and other tools necessary to the operation of the sand and gravel business.
The new owners, as soon as conditions permit, plan to drill a well on the premises and set up the necessary equipment for washing sand and gravel. The list of materials to be available from the pit included graded sand and rock, and filling.
50 Years Ago
From the Aug. 7, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee Public School administrators have warned that the school cannot be responsible for accidents to children who are operating go-karts and scooters on school parking areas.
R. G. Maurine, high school principal, said the problem is particularly severe at the high school lot, and said he feared some children would be hurt due to the high speed of the go-karts, and automobile traffic in the parking area.
He advised parents to ask their children to stay off the parking lots with the go-karts and scooters.
25 Years Ago
From the Aug. 4, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Longtime business owner, city leader Capesius diesDallas F. Capesius, 87, former owner of the Capesius Agency and a longtime Shakopee community leader, died July 26.
