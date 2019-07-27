125 Years Ago
From the Aug. 2, 1894 Scott County Argus
Notice to those who have been in the habit of drawing water at the well on Mrs. H. B. Strait’s premises: They are welcome to have water by asking for the key. We have been compelled to protect the well and tank from those who constantly interfere with the workings of the mill.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 1, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
The best poultry show ever seen in this part of the state was one of the features of last year’s fair at Shakopee. This feature is to be carried farther, and at a meeting held last week a contract was let to John T. Kreuser of this city for the construction of a building 32x50 feet. Work on the foundation was started Monday morning by Chas. Cassellius, and the building will be rushed to completion. The large and rapidly growing number of poultry exhibitors at the Scott County Fair at Shakopee will be pleased to receive this item of news and will appreciate this action of the fair association. And thus another new structure is added to the group of buildings at Riverside Park.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 1, 1919 Scott County Argus
A leaky gasoline stove caused a fire Saturday in one of the box cars occupied by the construction crew now working for the Omaha. The department was called out but the fire was put out before the chemical reached the scene.
75 Years Ago
From the July 27, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Miss Rose Herzog returned Sunday from Manitowoc, Wis., where she spent the past six weeks taking a chemistry course at the Rahr Malting plant of that city, preparatory to accepting a position with the local Rahr Malting Co.
50 Years Ago
From the July 31, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
The First National Bank of Shakopee announced plans this week for a major expansion of its facilities, but details of design and construction have not yet been resolved, according to the bank president F. A. Weiland.
To accomplish the expansion, the bank has purchased the building adjacent to its present quarters now housing the Shakopee Library of the Scott County system and presently leased by the City of Shakopee…
The bank expansion will involve razing the present library and the construction of a major addition to the present bank building…
25 Years Ago
From the July 28, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
St. Francis Regional Medical Center received a donation of a 1994 Ford Aerostar from Little Six, Inc.
The van will be used primarily as a courier vehicle to aid in the transportation of lab specimens and supplies between area clinics, nursing homes and the hospital…
The minivan will replace a high-mileage Ford Escort which Little Six, Inc., donated to the hospital in 1990.
