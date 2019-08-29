125 Years Ago
From the Sept. 6, 1894 Scott County Argus
L. Schaefer has purchased of F. X. Hirscher & Sons two handsome solid oak counters, made in their best style of workmanship. With such ornamental objects below coupled with the handsome display in the show cases above, the store presents a very attractive appearance.
100 Years Ago
From the Sept. 5, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
The University Farm reports that the state boys’ corn growing contest has been won by Albert Lenzmeier.
100 Years Ago
From the Sept. 5, 1919 Scott County Argus
Mrs. Ed Dellwo was the fortunate winner of the cedar chest given away at the fair by the Henry Simons Lumber company.
75 Years Ago
From the Aug. 31, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
In an advertisement in the Argus-Tribune today, E. E. Bigot and Sons, operators of a meat and grocery business here, announce the discontinuance of their retail business until after the war or until the help situation eases.
Although the store’s retail department will be suspended the management will continue to operate the locker business that serves a large number of rural and urban residents of the community, Mr. Bigot said.
Because of ill health Mr. and Mrs. Bigot are unable to carry on alone the work of the retail store and after months of tough and continued effort to secure capable help they have been forced to temporarily suspend operation, they said.
To clear the shelves in the shortest possible time the firm is offering an appreciable discount on the stock, the advertisement discloses.
50 Years Ago
From the Sept. 4, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Lois Weckman, pitcher and coach for the Young Women’s Softball Team of Shakopee, was awarded the Grain Belt Sports Salute for Amateur Sports last week and given a plaque for her outstanding achievement in sports.
She has played in both the Women’s Fast Pitch League as well as the current league she now plays in. She also has coached and managed the Debutante League (high school age) for the past several years.
25 Years Ago
From the Sept. 1, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Students are buying supplies, teachers are going through in-service training — and bus drivers are testing their road skills in preparation for the start of the school year, which is Thursday, Sept. 8.
Gov. Arne Carlson has proclaimed Sept. 4-10 as School Bus Safety Week in Minnesota. This is also the year when a new School Bus Safety Advisory Committee has been created to study safety issues and conduct and annually report to the Legislature and governor.
Shakopee Services Inc., which the Shakopee School District contracts with for transportation, recently completed driver training sessions of all drivers. The eight-hour sessions dealt with vehicle operation, emergency procedures, maintenance, driving skills, student management, routes, and drug testing. During the year, drivers will participate in monthly safety meetings.
A driving skills test was set up in the parking lot at Canterbury Downs Aug. 23 and 24 to give drivers a chance to practice such skills as: changing lanes, going through a serpentine course; maneuvering in an alley, including backing the bus…
