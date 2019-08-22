125 Years Ago
From the Aug. 30, 1894 Scott County Argus
J. B. Conter has let to L. Grates, of Chaska, the contract for a large malt-kiln for the “Hussman” brewery. The structure will require 100,000 brick, and the cost will exceed $1,000.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 29, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
August Scherkenbach has sold his residence at Fifth and Lewis to Anton Marschall, who will move in from the farm this fall. This is a very choice piece of property on the acquisition of which Mr. Marschall is to be congratulated.
100 Years Ago
From the Aug. 29, 1919 Scott County Argus
Charles Dellwo bought a 200-acre farm last week at Sandburn, Wis., and expects to take possession of it in about three weeks.
75 Years Ago
From the Aug. 24, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
A stray spark of molten metal set fire to the cupola atop the Alloy Metals plant here Saturday afternoon.
The fire was confined to the interior of the building. For a time it was feared the blaze would eat through the roof where it would have become exposed to a strong wind that could easily have fanned it into great proportions.
The Shakopee Fire Department, summoned to the plant, succeeded in confining the fire to a small area. Although some damage resulted from the blaze it was not reported as extensive.
50 Years Ago
From the Aug. 28, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Greater Midwest Auto Auction, now located in Savage, will be moving this fall to greatly expanded facilities in Eagle Creek Township near Peterson Seed Co. on Highway 101. When completed, the facility will be the largest auto auction in the United States, located on 15 acres of ground with 22,000 square feet of reconditioning and maintenance space. Don Steinke, manager of the operation, said from 500 to 1,000 cars would be sold to and for auto dealers and leasing companies each week. The building will include closed television circuits, a private lounge, car wash and three “rings” for auctioning cars, in addition to storage space for hundreds of autos and reconditioning shops. The business, which now holds auctions for used car dealers every Tuesday afternoon, has been in its present location near Savage for 17 months.
25 Years Ago
From the Aug. 25, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
The new football/soccer field at Shakopee High School will be named Vaughan Field, in honor of the late Dale Vaughan, who was a social studies teacher, activities director and coach with the district for 30 years.
On Monday, the Shakopee School Board unanimously approved the action after receiving a recommendation from a committee of community members along with school activities director John Anderson and high school principal Jim Murphy.
Vaughan died shortly before he was to retire at the end of the 1993 school year.
When plans were announced for the construction of a new athletic complex at the high school, including a new track and field, community members suggested that some part of that facility be named after Vaughan.
Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.