125 Years Ago
From the Sept. 20, 1894 Scott County Argus
The residence of John Berens, on Atwood street, is being much improved in appearance and convenience by the addition of a two-story frame ell, 16 by 20 feet. Herman Boehmer has the contract for the carpenter work.
100 Years Ago
From the Sept. 19, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
August Timmermann is building a fine modern residence on his farm south of town.
100 Years Ago
From the Sept. 19, 1919 Scott County Argus
County Auditor Walsh has issued more than 200 hunting licenses but nimrods in search of ducks have had meager success hereabouts.
75 Years Ago
From the Sept. 14, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Jos. Wermerskirchen and family moved into Shakopee from Credit River last week. Joe sold out his farm interests there. He moved into the Al Sames house in Shakopee. Their location here now brings the number of Wermerskirchen families to four. They are good substantial citizens and make a welcome addition to any community.
50 Years Ago
From the Sept. 18, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Several Shakopee men, who have had experience with the ancient Scottish sport of curling, have formed the nucleus of a Shakopee Curling Club and will hold an organizational meeting to the sport and promote new members on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
The meeting, which will be held in the Community Room of the First National Bank, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., according to John Gould, one of the club’s temporary directors.
Other directors are Ray Foslid, Richard Morgan and Jerry Regan. All the men have curled before, and will be able to explain the sport to interested or potential members.
Actually, the local curling club got its start last winter, when the organizers tried holding a few games. But because of the heavy snows it was found to be impossible to do any serious curling, Gould said.
An exciting change this year is that the group has found a building in which to house the necessary ice sheets. Gould said he has also secured rocks and brooms for the sport, which will be furnished free of charge to those who join the club. The building, located near the culbert works southwest of Shakopee on Highway 169, will be able to contain two ice sheets, Gould said.
25 Years Ago
From the Sept. 15, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
The Shakopee School Board Monday unanimously approved a lease agreement with the city of Shakopee for three-and-a-half acres of land, and a house, located at 13030 Townline Ave., on the southwest corner of the intersection of county roads 79 and 78.
The land is adjacent to approximately 33 acres already owned by the district.
The School Board and administrators anticipate that the land will be used for district expansion purposes.
Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.