125 Years Ago
From the July 19, 1894 Scott County Argus
The work of tearing down the main part of H. Spielman’s hotel was begun Tuesday morning, and the old landmark has now disappeared. The building was erected in 1856, stone-masons J. B. Conter and Everling handling the trowels; and the walls, after standing thirty-eight years, Contractor Ring states are the best he ever tore down. The new structure will be of red brick, the front of red repress brick, and the completed building will make a handsome addition to that part of the town.
100 Years Ago
From the July 18, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
Lightning Hits School
Between the windstorm and the fire bell the slumbers of our good people were rather persistently disturbed last Sunday night. A wind of almost cyclonic velocity hit the town about midnight but passed along without doing any serious damage. It was followed by a thunderstorm and a perfect deluge of rain, and during this phase of the disturbance the bell tower of the public school was struck by lightning and caught fire. The alarm was turned in and the fire department arrived on the scene shortly after. The pressure was not sufficient to throw a stream to the height of the tower and that was consumed, but the united efforts of the department and Jupiter Pluvius sufficed to keep the flames from spreading to any other part of the building. The loss is estimated at several hundred dollars, but is covered by insurance.
From the July 18, 1919 Scott County Argus
Miss Christine Budde has taken over the management of the county poor house as successor to Mrs. Henry Lenzmeier who resigned. Miss Budde will be assisted by her mother.
75 Years Ago
From the July 13, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
N. W. Bell Telephone People Buy Bonds To Buy Bomber
The local Northwestern Bell Telephone people were jubilant today when word was received that the company-wide goal of $250,000 to buy a bomber in the Fifth War Loan drive had been reached…
The bomber will bear an inscription that the plane was sponsored by the men and women of the Northwestern Bell Telephone company.
50 Years Ago
From the July 17, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Work crews from Collin’s Electric have been working this week installing conduit for a semaphore to be installed at the intersection of First Avenue and Lewis in Shakopee. The semaphore, similar to that one block away at First and Holmes, is being installed under state contract. It was to have been completed June 1.
25 Years Ago
From the July 14, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee Valley Printing expanding
Shakopee Valley Printing is in the process of adding 10,000 square feet to its plant in the Valley Green Industrial Park.
The addition will house state-of-the-art equipment, including a new four-color web press, a new stitcher/trimmer and updated equipment in the firm’s prep room.
The $6 million expansion is expected to be completed in August. The company said it may add 20-30 employees with the expansion.
