125 Years Ago
From the July 26, 1894 Scott County Argus
The windows of St. Mary’s church have been painted in imitation of stained glass. Alex Engleman wielded the brush.
100 Years Ago
From the July 25, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
Hurr Sells Hardware Store
Monday of this week a deal was made by which A. L. Hurr disposed of his hardware business to Matt Rosen of New Market, possession to be given as soon as the inventory is completed. Mr. Hurr has made a success of the business, which he has conducted for the past few years, but the work had become too burdensome. Mr. Rosen is said to be a wide-awake business man, and he comes to Shakopee when the town is on the eve of a general business revival, and he should have no difficulty in enlarging upon the success of his predecessor.
100 Years Ago
From the July 25, 1919 Scott County Argus
Jacob Gillen & Son will move their tailor shop to the room north of their present location. Carpenters are busy putting in a new plate glass front and fitting up the place in first class shape and the firm will have a fine shop in which to carry on their growing business.
75 Years Ago
From the July 20, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Friends of John A. Metcalf, superintendent of the public schools of Shakopee, will be interested to know that he will receive the degree of “master of arts” from the University of Minnesota at exercises in Northrop Memorial auditorium this Thursday evening. The Argus-Tribune joins his friends in extending hearty congratulations.
50 Years Ago
From the July 24, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Sears Store Will Double In Size
An expansion and remodeling program at the Shakopee Sears Store, 403 W. First Ave., will more than double present space, store manager Richard Snyder said this week.
The addition, to include a two-bay automotive garage, will raise floor space from its present figure of 3,000 to over 6,000 square feet, providing space for more complete lines of hard goods, such as automotive products, appliances and carpeting.
A 20 x 100 foot addition will be built along the side of the present 30 x 100 foot store, plus a 36 x 36 L-shaped garage at the rear for the installation of automotive equipment such as tires, batteries and mufflers…
Included in construction will be extensive remodeling of the present store, including the entrance. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall…
25 Years Ago
From the July 21, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Gas leak causes traffic snarl for five hours
A multitude of drivers experienced a collective headache in Shakopee last Thursday when a natural gas leak tied up traffic on several major thoroughfares for about five hours and cut off gas service to some 70 businesses.
The gas leak occurred just before 9 a.m. at a construction site near 6800 E. Highway 101. The site was near the southeast of the intersection of Highway 101 and Cretex Avenue.
According to Shakopee Fire Chief Frank Ries, a Northern States Power crew accidentally cut the natural gas pipe with a backhoe, 4 to 6 inches in diameter, with a backhoe…
A breeze carried the escaping gas across the highway, which led police and firefighters to close the road for fear of an explosion. Traffic was blocked off and then rerouted to other streets…
Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.