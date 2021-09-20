First Presbyterian Church in Shakopee is holding its Abundance Festival from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The festival celebrates the church’s first year of offering community gardens.
The free event (free-will offerings will be accepted) includes a two-hour concert by Shakopee resident and entertainer Loren Wolfe.
There will also be a His House food truck, with free food distribution tables.
Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair, as well as any extra produce from their garden that they’d like to share.
The church is located at 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee. More info at 952-445-3562.