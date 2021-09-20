Loren Wolfe

Loren Wolfe will perform at the Abundance Festival on Sept. 25.

 File photo

First Presbyterian Church in Shakopee is holding its Abundance Festival from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

The festival celebrates the church’s first year of offering community gardens.

The free event (free-will offerings will be accepted) includes a two-hour concert by Shakopee resident and entertainer Loren Wolfe.

There will also be a His House food truck, with free food distribution tables.

Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair, as well as any extra produce from their garden that they’d like to share.

The church is located at 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee. More info at 952-445-3562.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events