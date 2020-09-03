The Kentucky Derby — which usually takes place the first Saturday in May — has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 5.
Canterbury Park will be open for simulcast wagering with up to 1,000 fans this Saturday for the Kentucky Derby — an event that normally attracts more than 10,000 fans to the race track according to a press release.
Advance wagering will play a “substantially more important role this year for an event that attracts more betting dollars at Canterbury than any other,” the release stated.
Advance wagering began at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, and walk-up wagering will be available at the park’s outdoor ticket office until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, from 8 a.m. to the completion of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and through the completion of the derby on Saturday.
“We want to make wagering as easy as possible for the one day of the year when all sports fans are tuned into horse racing,” Canterbury’s Vice President of Marketing John Groen said. “The experience will be different than in the past as we cannot all gather together to celebrate, but I know the excitement about the Kentucky Derby will still be there. We want fans to experience the excitement of the Derby as safely as possible.”
Churchill officials announced last week that the Kentucky Derby would be conducted with no spectators this year. Canterbury Park is allowed spectators and has been offering live horse racing each Monday through Thursday, but the park is operating at limited capacity.
Admission inside the facility on Sept. 5 is by reservation only and tickets must be purchased in advance. A limited number remain at www.canterburypark.com, the press release stated.