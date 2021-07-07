At a recent Eagle Scout Court of Honor, Scouts BSA Troop 619 in Shakopee celebrated with another Eagle Scout, according to a news release from the troop. Aidan Bergerson from Troop 619 was recognized for achieving scouting’s highest honor.
Since 2003, 48 Scouts from Troop 619, based in Shakopee, have achieved the honor of the Eagle Scout rank. According to Boy Scouts of America, since its inception in 1910, only about 6% of all Scouts who join scouting nationwide go on to achieve the Eagle Scout rank.
Bergerson is the 46th Eagle Scout from Troop 619. He is the son of Roni and Jason Bergerson, of Shakopee. Bergerson has been active in scouting since kindergarten joining the Lion Cub program of Cub Scouts, the release said.
To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout a candidate has to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, serve in several leadership positions within their troop, and successfully plan and execute a significant community, church, or synagogue-related service project.
On June 1, Bergerson was also nominated and called out for the Order of the Arrow’s Vigil Honor. The Order of the Arrow is Scouting’s National Honor Society and the Vigil Honor is the highest honor that the Order of the Arrow can bestow upon its members for service. This honor cannot be won by a person’s conscious endeavors. Only about one scout out of 1,000 receives the Vigil Honor, which ends up being about 0.01%.
Bergerson plans to attend Normandale Community College in the fall, the release said.
