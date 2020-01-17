American Family Insurance recently donated $10,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Scott and Dakota Counties.
“American Family has long protected people’s dreams both realized and not yet achieved," said Allen Houdek, a local American Family agent with offices in Jordan and Belle Plaine. "The CAP Agency is effective in empowering people to work toward their dreams. This is a very natural fit.”
Houdek said the CAP Agency is a "great place" to invest charitable donations.
“It is our hope to increase awareness during these days when businesses are setting their budgets since those being served by CAP are customers, neighbors, and employees of these same businesses," he said.
The CAP Agency is a nonprofit organization with offices in Shakopee and Rosemount.