Andrew Offerman has been promoted to Vice President of Racing Operations at Canterbury Park, a news release from the racing venue announced Friday, Oct. 25.
Offerman, who earned a graduate degree from the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program, has been employed at the Shakopee racetrack, card casino, and entertainment destination since 2005 and previously was senior director of facing operations.
“Andrew has been a loyal member of the Canterbury Park team in various capacities for many years,” Canterbury Park Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO Randy Sampson said. “Andrew has proven to be a dedicated leader who is always willing to do whatever he can to enhance Canterbury Park’s overall operations. He has a vast knowledge and passion for horse racing and is respected throughout the country as an industry expert. I am very pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved this promotion.”
Offerman oversees Canterbury’s thoroughbred and quarter horse racing program as well as its pari-mutuel operations, track and grounds, security, and television departments.