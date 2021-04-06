Charles Webber was appointed District Court Judge in Minnesota's First Judicial District by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to an April 6 release from Walz's office.
The district Webber will represent consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties.
Webber will replace Rex D. Stacey and will be chambered in Shakopee.
A partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, Webber is a trial and appellate specialist and has represented clients in a wide range of litigation in state and federal courts and in arbitrations.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers, and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and he is a member of American Board of Trial Advocates, and a past and current member of numerous bar associations, according to the release.
Walz called Webber a "proven leader" who spent over 25 years as a trial and appellate lawyer across the country.
"His good nature and wealth of legal experience will serve him well in this new role," Walz said.
Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan said Webber is a strong addition to the Scott County bench.
“With a commitment to justice and service to his community, he will bring an important perspective to the bench," Flanagan said.