The city of Shakopee is making preparations for a possible outbreak of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, according to a Monday news release.
While the city does not manage public health matters, the release said, it plans to keep critical services — such as emergency response — active during a posible outbreak.
Some city services may be reduced during a potential outbreak. For example, the Community Center and Ice Arena are major gathering spaces for residents and may need to be shut down to prevent the spread of illness, the city said. Other programs may be temporarily reduced as the city requests staff who are feeling ill to stay home or work remotely.
"These preparations are being made with an abundance of caution, and we hope they prove unnecessary," the relese said.
The city of Shakopee plans to post updates to its website, shakopeemn.gov and social media channels, including Facebook, www.facebook.com/shakopeemn.
Here are some preventative measures you can take to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.