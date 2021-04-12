Construction started last week on the Xcel Energy Mountain Bike Park at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee, according to a news release from the city.
The bike park will consist of four loops, which will range in difficulty and loop around Quarry Lake, giving riders the option to make the loops multiple times. The approximately four miles in trails offer riding options for those just beginning mountain biking to advanced riders, the release said.
Construction is anticipated to last until mid-summer. Residents should avoid going into the construction site and should refrain from biking on the trails until they are completely constructed and open to the public, the release said.
In March, the Shakopee City Council awarded a contract to Pathfinder Trail Building for the construction of the trails.