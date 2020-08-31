Erik Mortensen, a Republican candidate running for the Minnesota House District 55A seat, has been endorsed by the Scott County GOP, according to a press release from the organization. The endorsement came after Mortensen defeated Bob Loonan in the Aug. 11 Republican primary with 55% of the Republican vote.
Mortensen will face incumbent Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL for the second election in a row.
At the March 7, 2020 GOP convention, SCGOP delegates voted to forgo endorsing a candidate after five hours of voting and debating.
Those delegates met for another convention Aug. 28 and unanimously endorsed Mortensen.
“There was a very clear and strong message from Republicans from precincts citywide and the townships that they 100% endorse Erik Mortensen,” Scott County GOP Chairman Joe Ditto said in a statement. “There was so much enthusiasm from all the elected Republican delegates to have Erik Mortensen be our next state representative."
In 2018, GOP-endorsed Mortensen and Tabke faced off in a contentious series of debates before Tabke won 51.53% of the popular vote.
Mortensen has criticized Tabke’s support of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders related to COVID-19, and said in the Aug. 28 press release that Tabke has “been pushing a radical anti-business agenda in St. Paul and one-time supporters have major buyer’s remorse.”
After Mortensen won the Aug. 11 primary, Tabke congratulated him on social media.
"Our campaign looks forward to the upcoming debate focused on our shared values and giving Shakopee residents a clear choice on who they want representing them in Saint Paul."