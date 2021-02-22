Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that Hy-Vee will be added to the expanding network of pharmacies vaccinating residents across the state, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Hy-Vee joins two other retail pharmacies in Minnesota — Walmart and Thrifty White — that are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launched earlier this month. Hy-Vee will administer more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine this week to adults 65 years of age and older at more than 30 Hy-Vee sites in the state.
“We’re working to mobilize every opportunity we have to get our Minnesota seniors vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible,” Walz said in a statement. “Today we’re expanding our options for how Minnesotans can get vaccinated and while supply remains frustratingly limited, we will keep working relentlessly to build our provider network and get shots into arms of our most vulnerable populations.”
Appointments at Hy-Vee will become available in the coming days, and the locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map, found at vaccineconnector.mn.gov, when the information becomes available. The state will also notify seniors who are signed up for the Vaccine Connector about this new vaccine opportunity.
The governor's office did not say which Hy-Vee locations would offer the vaccine, but there are locations in Savage, Shakopee and Eagan.