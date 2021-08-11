JACS JAM, the festival for the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne returns in-person this year on Aug. 14 and 15.
All activities and events take place at Marystown Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road. It all starts on Saturday at 4 p.m. with an outdoor Mass with polka music (bring lawn chairs). After Mass, all festivities are open, including live music, food, raffles, adult and kids games, and more, according to a news release from organizers. In the evening, rock out with “Verge,” featuring classic and current hits.
Sunday begins with 9 a.m. Mass; participants in the 0.5K Donut Dawdle and 5K Joachim Jaunt can receive a blessing before the run/walk, which begin after Mass. At 10:30 a.m., JACS JAM will be in full swing, with food, beer and wine booths, adult and kids games including our famous Chicken Plop, bingo, and Kid's Prize Tree, silent auction, quilt auction, car raffle, cash raffle, cheer wagon raffle, country store, bake sale, silent auction, and more. Entertainment throughout the day includes Bob the Beachcomber (fun for the whole family) and the Czech Area Concertina Club.
COVID stole the smorgasbord this year, but there will be an expanded food area, including a return of pulled pork sandwiches.
The schedule includes the following:
SATURDAY
- 4 p.m.: Outdoor Mass with polka music – under the tent, weather permitting. Bring lawn chairs.
- 5 to 11 p.m.: All festivities open. Live music, food, raffles, adult and kids games, and more.
- 5 to 6:45 p.m.: "Adam Sandhurst and the Jolly Jammers" Polka band
- 7:30 to 11 p.m.: (3 sets): Rock out with "Verge."
SUNDAY
- 9 a.m.: Mass (in the church) Blessing for 5K & 0.5k participants at Mass.
- 10:05 a.m.: 0.5K Donut Dawdle walk a short distance and receive a doughnut.
- 10:30 a.m.: 5K Joachim Jaunt - Mark Grommesch Memorial Run/Walk/Jaunt in the countryside.
- 10:30 a.m.: Festivities begin. All food, beer and wine booths, adult and kids games including our famous Chicken Plop, bingo, and Kid's Prize Tree, car raffle, cash raffle, cheer wagon raffle, country store, bake sale, silent auction, and more.
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: "Bob the Beachcomber" family entertainment.
- 12:30 p.m.: Bean Bag Tournament (Registration opens at 11 a.m.).
- 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Czech Area Concertina Club.
- 3 p.m.: Silent Auction ends.
- 3:30 p.m.: Live Quilt Auction.
- 4:30 p.m.: Car, cash and prize raffle drawings.