It's the time of year for Shakopee residents to make their wish lists and start sending letters to Santa.
In addition to sharing what you'd like for Christmas, be sure to include a thank you note to Santa and his elves. Those writing letters should include a stamped and self-addressed envelope so Santa can write back to you, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee.
The location of the dropbox has changed since the printing of the city’s Winter/Spring Hometown Messenger. Letters to Santa can be dropped off at the Shakopee Police Department, 475 Gorman St. Shakopee Parks and Recreation will collect all of the letters on Dec. 12, and send them to the North Pole.
You'll get a return message from Santa during the week of Dec. 20.