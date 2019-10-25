With Veterans Day right around the corner, local organizations, including the Shakopee VFW and the Shakopee American Legion, are gearing up for events in honor of those who have served.
A ceremony will be held at the Shakopee VFW, 1201 3rd Ave. E., at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will be preceded by a 6:30 p.m. meal.
The ceremony will entail a reading of all the names of Shakopee veterans who have died in the last year. A candle will be lit for each name, and as they're read, the candle will be extinguished by a loved one or a volunteer.
The ceremony will also feature a 21-gun salute by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard.
The events are open to the public.