Veterans Day
Events in honor of Veterans Day will be held in Shakopee Nov. 11. 

 File photo by Meghan Davy Sandvold

With Veterans Day right around the corner, local organizations, including the Shakopee VFW and the Shakopee American Legion, are gearing up for events in honor of those who have served. 

A ceremony will be held at the Shakopee VFW, 1201 3rd Ave. E., at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will be preceded by a 6:30 p.m. meal. 

The ceremony will entail a reading of all the names of Shakopee veterans who have died in the last year. A candle will be lit for each name, and as they're read, the candle will be extinguished by a loved one or a volunteer. 

The ceremony will also feature a 21-gun salute by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard. 

The events are open to the public. 

