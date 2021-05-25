On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, a number of events are planned around town to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S. military.
The Shakopee Honor Guard and local scouts will be visiting a number of cemeteries around town. They include the following:
- Valley Cemetery, 7:30 a.m.
- Calvary Cemetery, 7:45 a.m.
- Marystown Cemetery, 8:15 a.m.
- Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, 8:45 a.m.
The public is invited to attend each of the cemetery ceremonies.
Afterward, the American Legion Post #2 will hold a small ceremony at 10:15 a.m. in the Legion parking lot, 1266 1st Ave. E. A small luncheon will be served inside. The public is welcome to attend.