A member of the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard salutes fallen service members during a Memorial Day Service at Valley Cemetery in 2018. 

 Photo by Tory Cooney

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, a number of events are planned around town to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. 

The Shakopee Honor Guard and local scouts will be visiting a number of cemeteries around town. They include the following: 

  • Valley Cemetery, 7:30 a.m.
  • Calvary Cemetery, 7:45 a.m. 
  • Marystown Cemetery, 8:15 a.m. 
  • Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, 8:45 a.m. 

The public is invited to attend each of the cemetery ceremonies. 

Afterward, the American Legion Post #2 will hold a small ceremony at 10:15 a.m. in the Legion parking lot, 1266 1st Ave. E. A small luncheon will be served inside. The public is welcome to attend. 

