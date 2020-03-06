The Minnesota Supreme Court will convene at Shakopee High School on Wednesday, May 13, as part of a biannual program aimed at engaging students about the importance of the justice system and the work of Minnesota’s highest Court, according to a news release from the Minnesota Judicial Branch.
Approximately 800 students from Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave. W., are expected to fill the school’s auditorium to watch the Supreme Court hear oral arguments in a real case. Following oral arguments, the Supreme Court justices will hold a question-and-answer session with students in the auditorium, the release said. The justices will then hold a brief media availability before sharing lunch with student representatives and spending the afternoon visiting with students.
In the two weeks leading up to the Supreme Court’s visit, volunteer attorneys will visit classrooms to prepare students for the Supreme Court oral argument process, and the facts behind the case that will be heard on May 13.
Since the Supreme Court convened traveling oral arguments in Rochester, Minnesota, in 1995, the school visits have been an important part of the Court’s efforts to improve public understanding of the judiciary’s work. The Shakopee High School visit marks the 51st in-school oral argument for the Court.