The Shakopee Friends of the Library winter book sale is set for Feb. 27 to 29, and will raise money to sponsor library programs and events that are not funded by the city or county, according to a recent release.
The book sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 28th, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. p.m. on the 29th.
Volunteer positions are available and donations for the book sale can be dropped off at the Shakopee Library through Feb. 26th. The Shakopee Library asked that no dictionaries, encyclopedias, or Reader’s Digest Condensed be dropped off as donations. For volunteer information residents can contact the library at 952-233-9590 ext. 3.
This event is free and held at the Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St., Shakopee.