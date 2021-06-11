Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will now offer rides to Valleyfair, Canterbury Park, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and the Mall of America.
The bus route, called MVTA 4Fun, costs $2.50 for adults and $1 for seniors and youth. Fares are free for children ages 5 and under. Passengers can also use their regional Metro Go-To cards on the route, according to the press release.
According to the release, traffic volumes and congestion levels on Twin Cities roads are getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.
The bus service offers an easy option for people who want to explore the south metro during its busiest season, from concerts, races and rides.
“This new seasonal service line is all about connecting our riders all over the Twin Cities and beyond to some of the south metro’s favorite locations for summer fun in our safe and clean buses,” Luther Wynder, MVTA’s Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release.
The MVTA services Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, and Rosemount in Dakota County, Savage, Prior Lake and Shakopee.
For more information about MVTA and the 32 routes operated by the agency, visit www.mvta.com or call MVTA Customer Service at 952-882-7500.