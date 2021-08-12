As a recipient of the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant, St. Francis Regional Medical Center installed a unique one-mile Resilient Trail around the hospital’s campus to encourage community and staff members alike to walk the course and along the way, learn and practice new resiliency tactics, according to a news release from the medical center. The trail promotes the health benefits of walking and resiliency as a community wellness initiative.
The Resilient Trail is located on the public sidewalk surrounding the St. Francis campus, and is funded through a partnership between St. Francis and Scott County Public Health – SHIP. SHIP is a state-based program that works at the local level to support healthier communities by expanding opportunities for active living, healthy eating, commercial tobacco-free living and well-being, the release said. The community is invited to experience the new Resilient Trail, which is one of few in the nation.
In Scott County, both mental health and physical activity were ranked as top health concerns in the 2019-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan. This project addresses both health priorities, in hopes to further engage with the community of Scott County by providing a new initiative to further build on individual health needs.
“This initiative focuses on the core of what Scott County Public Health strives for through SHIP. It allows community members of Scott County to get outdoors to focus on both their physical and mental health through moving their body, all while building skills to focus on their overall well-being,” said Lindsay Nelson, SHIP coordinator at Scott County Public Health, in a statement.
The Resilient Trail features 10 marker signs addressing various areas of wellness and resiliency that community members can utilize as skills to carry on in their day-to-day lives. While walking the one-mile trail, participants are encouraged to practice resiliency techniques including mindful breathing, setting intentions and focusing on what can be controlled. All tools that can be utilized when someone starts to feel overwhelmed by stress or anxiety.
“Our ability to adapt in the face of adversity, trauma and significant sources of stress is an important part of our physical and mental health. Due to COVID-19 and daily life, many of our community members have experienced extra stress and worry in the past year,” said Michelle Enderson, wellness coordinator at St. Francis. “The Resilient Trail is open to the public to use as a tool to learn skills to adjust to and handle stressors.”
As part of her wellness role at the hospital, Enderson collaborated with Scott County and SHIP to secure the grant funds for the project.