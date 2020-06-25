Shakopee’s annual Night to Unite will return Aug. 4 with Shakopee Spirit-style neighborhood block parties and socially distanced gatherings, according to a news release from the city.
The Shakopee Police Department encouraged block activities that promote social distancing, such as yard games, chalk art and individually wrapped food.
“We believe celebrations like Night to Unite are more important now than ever, as more people are home this summer, and many may be feeling isolated,” Police Chief Jeff Tate said. “Getting to know your neighbors can help build a stronger community.”
While parties can sign up for visits from city police, fire and public works, residents will not be allowed inside squad cars, fire trucks or other city vehicles, the city said. City staff will attend parties and be available to answer questions and address concerns.
“We understand not all neighborhoods will feel comfortable having parties this year, and that’s OK. Health and safety are our top priorities,” Tate said. “But for those who want to gather and have a little sense of normalcy and community, our officers will be there celebrating alongside. It’s what makes Night to Unite so special here in Shakopee.”
Early bird registration is open until July 3, and the deadline is July 17. To register, visit ShakopeeMN.gov/nighttounite.
Prizes will be donated from local businesses to the neighborhood with the best themed party.