ProAct has named Doug Cowles as its new program director, the nonprofit announced earlier this week.
ProAct provides a variety of in-person and virtual services for those with disabilities, including in-home support and employment services. Cowles has previously served at ProAct for 23 years.
“I do my job for the folks that we serve here at ProAct,” he said in a statement. “My top priority is always their satisfaction with our programs, and the goal is for them to become more independent and learn about themselves.”
“Doug is a leader through and through,” said Judie Foster-Lupkin, ProAct’s President and CEO. “He brings not only a wealth of knowledge about how ProAct operates, but a vision for how we can grow with and for our participants.”