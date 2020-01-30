The city of Shakopee received a $20,000 donation in rope rescue equipment from Rahr Malting Corporation in Shakopee, according to a Jan. 28 press release from the city.
The donation includes life-saving equipment the Shakopee Fire Department uses for high-angle, low-angle, confined space and technical rescue situations, the release stated.
“The Shakopee Fire Department would like to thank Rahr Malting Corp. for this generous donation that provides much needed equipment to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors,” Deputy Fire Chief Dave Giddings said in the release. “Rahr’s generosity and strong vested interest in community safety is second to none.”