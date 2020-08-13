JACS JAM

Chicken Plop volunteer Jess Valiant and kids Alex, Emmaline and Lucas with Father Erik (and chicken). 

 Submitted photo

The pandemic has created a new season at the parish of Saints Joachim and Anne of Shakopee: COVIDtide. 

While the parish isn't exactly celebrating COVIDtide, it's getting creative in how to hold its ordinarily large festival and fundraisr, JACS JAM. 

The church will host a number of events on Sunday, Aug. 16, including: 

  • A silent auction with bidding online for items ranging from a pilgrimage to quilts to a grand piano. 
  • Cash raffle tickets at the SJA-St. Mark campus at 350 Atwood St. from 8:45 a.m. until 7:15 p.m. Up to $3,000 in winnings possible. 
  • A livestreamed Mass at 6 p.m. followed by car and raffle prize drawings, plus highlights from the Joachim Jaunt Virtual 5K Memorial Run and the Chicken Plop outcome.

For more information, visit the church's website, ssjacs.org

Tags

Events

Recommended for you