The pandemic has created a new season at the parish of Saints Joachim and Anne of Shakopee: COVIDtide.
While the parish isn't exactly celebrating COVIDtide, it's getting creative in how to hold its ordinarily large festival and fundraisr, JACS JAM.
The church will host a number of events on Sunday, Aug. 16, including:
- A silent auction with bidding online for items ranging from a pilgrimage to quilts to a grand piano.
- Cash raffle tickets at the SJA-St. Mark campus at 350 Atwood St. from 8:45 a.m. until 7:15 p.m. Up to $3,000 in winnings possible.
- A livestreamed Mass at 6 p.m. followed by car and raffle prize drawings, plus highlights from the Joachim Jaunt Virtual 5K Memorial Run and the Chicken Plop outcome.
For more information, visit the church's website, ssjacs.org.