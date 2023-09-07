The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced that Phil Nawrocki has been promoted from Detective Sergeant to Captain of the Support and Services Division, according to a sheriff’s office press release Wednesday morning.

Nawrocki has served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. He has held positions as a patrol deputy, detective and commander of the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force. He also has served on the Crime Scene Team, Special Response Team and most recently held the role of Detective Sergeant for the last 17 years.

Tags

Events