The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced that Phil Nawrocki has been promoted from Detective Sergeant to Captain of the Support and Services Division, according to a sheriff’s office press release Wednesday morning.
Nawrocki has served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. He has held positions as a patrol deputy, detective and commander of the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force. He also has served on the Crime Scene Team, Special Response Team and most recently held the role of Detective Sergeant for the last 17 years.
Before working for the county, he served as a patrol officer for the Belle Plaine Police Department.
“Captain Nawrocki has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership throughout his tenure,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the press release. “We have the utmost confidence in his ability to excel in his new role and contribute to the continued success of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.”
Nawrocki will be replacing Captain Jeff Swedin, who will be retiring at the end of this month after 29 years of service. Sergeant Matt Carns will fill the role of Detective Sergeant during this transition.