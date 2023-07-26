Scott County was awarded a “Best in Category” award at the National Association of Counties annual conference last weekend.
Counties from across the country were awarded within 18 various categories for the association’s 2023 Achievement Awards, including children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, financial management, transportation and health.
Scott County won the award under the human services category for its Family Resource Centers. There are currently three locations within the county, with one each in Shakopee, Savage and Jordan.
“Family Resource Centers of Scott County are one-stop shops helping families connect with needed services and supports to reduce family stress … this work represents the best in partnerships between government, nonprofit providers and faith communities,” the National Association of Counties stated on its website.
Dakota County also received one of the awards within the county resiliency category for its bison reintroduction efforts.