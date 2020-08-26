Sever’s Fall Festival has teamed up with Minnesota artist Brian Sobaski to bring an outdoor drive-thru storytime event called “Sever’s Stories, Riddles & Rhymes” to the festival grounds in Shakopee, according to a news release from the festival.
“What started as sketches on paper are now incredibly creative artistic installations,” Nicola Peterson with Sever’s said in a statement. “We can’t wait for families to see what we’ve been working on all summer and experience what happens when you take original stories and characters and bring them to life!”
The excursion includes a 3/4 mile trail that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Guests can enjoy rhymes, riddles, and large scale illustrations that give readers of all ages a new take on storytime. Guests can experience a treasure hunt, a chicken samurai, a squirrel named Hayley with her pumpkin pet and more.
The drive-thru event, which began Aug. 21, runs Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 1. It’s open Thursdays and Fridays 1 p.m. to dusk and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to dusk at Sever’s Festival Grounds, 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee.
The cost is $7 per person or $25/car. The cost is $40 for buses, limos and motorhomes.
Tickets can be purchased online at seversfestivals.com.