President and CEO of the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce Angie Whitcomb was elected to serve on the board of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, according to a news release.
Members of ACCE’s board of directors represent more than 9,000 professionals who work with more than 1,300 chambers of commerce.
“We are pleased to welcome Angie to the ACCE Board of Directors,” Sheree Anne Kelly, President and CEO of ACCE, said in a statement included in the release. “She joins the organization’s volunteer leadership at a time when the role of chambers of commerce has never been more critical. In these unprecedented times, her expertise will help our volunteer leadership address today’s most pressing challenges, reimagine chambers, and shape the future of our work.”
Whitcomb assumed the president role at the Shakopee Chamber in 2010. The chamber represents more than 2,000 companies and 25,000 jobs in Shakopee, the release stated.