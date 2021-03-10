Shakopee City Council approved the development of an Alternative Urban Areawide Review with a master plan for 500 acres of land between County Road 42 and Valley View Road, citing the possibility of more than 1,000 new construction homes if the land was built out.
According to the March 2 city council agenda memo, the city has “already been approached concerning the subdivision of a number of these parcels” within the 500 acres. Staff from Scott County, the city and Shakopee Public Utilities agreed a master plan with an AUAR would be necessary for the area as opposed to approving development parcel by parcel. The AUAR will address “storm water, sewer, water and natural resources and to include utility corridors.”
The proposal is not to exceed $250,000 and will take approximately eight months for completion and submission.
The proposal will be paid out of building permit revenues and paid back through the city’s previously approved $1,000/acre AUAR fee.