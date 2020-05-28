Shakopee City Hall will reopen to the public beginning Monday, June 1. The police department, public works building and Shakopee Ice Arena will also reopen for public business, accordng to a news release from the city.
The Shakopee Community Center remains closed.
Residents visiting city buildings are requested to follow health and safety guidelines and keep distance from employees and other visitors. Public access will be restricted to the front counters and conference rooms. Meetings are limited to 10 people, the release said.
Those who are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 are reminded to stay home and conduct business with the city online or over the phone.