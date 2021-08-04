The Shakopee Community Center will be closed from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6 as the hardwood floors in the gyms are resurfaced, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee.
“We are going to varnish both gym floors and the floors in two fitness studios,” said Building Maintenance Manager Terry Link in a statement. “The product we use has quite an odor, so it takes about a week to get rid of it.”
The floors are resurfaced every two years, the release said. In the past members and guests have complained about the smell of the sealant. The closure will allow time for the facility to air out.
Teams will also make repairs to cracks caused by settling discovered on the fitness floor.
“This should be a one-time repair,” Link said.
During the closure, staff will be available to help with membership or other Parks and Recreation business at the Ice Arena.