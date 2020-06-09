The Shakopee Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to reopen the Shakopee Community Center Monday, July 6, according to a recent announcement by the city.
The community center will require members to make reservations before arriving at the center. The Lookout indoor playground, Kids Cove and Enigma Teen Center will remain closed. Ṡakpe ti Lounge will also remain closed until further notice. The rest of the Community Center will be available July 6, including the indoor aquatic center, the city said.
One-day guest passes will not be available. Members won’t be billed until Aug. 1, according to the city.
Despite the governor’s recent announcement that pools could open at 50% capacity beginning June 10, SandVenture Aquatic Park will remain closed for the 2020 season due to staffing considerations, the city announced.