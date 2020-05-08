A local student was selected as the 2020 Eagle Scout of the Year by Northern Star Scouting.
Brandon Neri, of Shakopee, will receive a $5,000 scholarship this fall for his display of achievement in academic, athletics, scouting and overall service to the community, according to a news release from Northern Star Scouting. Neri is a member of Troop 3384.
In scouting, Neri has earned all 137 merit badges, is a recipient of the James E. West Fellowship Award, Order of the Arrow Brotherhood member, participant at the 2017 National Jamboree and a Grey Wolf staff member. As a senior at Shakopee High School, he is president of the National Honor Society, captain of FIRST Robotics Club, an All-Academic Award recipient and an AP scholar.
Neri's Eagle project was comprised of creating a community vegetable garden for the benefit of New Creation Lutheran Church in Shakopee. The garden allows for church members to grow their own fresh fruits and vegetables and provides a learning opportunity to the youth members of the church through their summer program, Esperanza.
Neri plans to attend North Dakota State University this fall to study computer engineering and applied mathematics.