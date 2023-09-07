Shakopee Fire Department Assistant Chief Ryan Yttreness was recently recognized for holding National EMS Certification for 20 consecutive years, according to a city press release Aug. 28.

Yttreness was recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, the country’s EMS certification organization. According to the organization’s website, nationally registered EMTs are required to renew their certification every two years, either by completing continuing education or taking a cognitive examination.

