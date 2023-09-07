Shakopee Fire Department Assistant Chief Ryan Yttreness was recently recognized for holding National EMS Certification for 20 consecutive years, according to a city press release Aug. 28.
Yttreness was recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, the country’s EMS certification organization. According to the organization’s website, nationally registered EMTs are required to renew their certification every two years, either by completing continuing education or taking a cognitive examination.
“By maintaining his National EMS Certification and completing regular continuing education courses, Yttreness has demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care,” the city stated in the press release.
Yttreness has served Shakopee since 2001 and became nationally registered as an EMT in 2003.
"I am kind of proud that I was able to keep it through all these years with doing all the different classes and keeping up with the national requirements, which are pretty strict requirements," Yttreness said.