The Shakopee Alumni Association has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.
Col. Erik J. Jacobson, Bill Nevin and Ashley Wittman Bushman will be inducted into the Shakopee Hall of Fame Sept. 29.
Jacobson will be retiring from the United States Air Force Sept. 1 after 24 years and with many honors. He'll be going into the Distinguished Hall of Fame with Nevin, a former Scott County Sheriff and active community member.
Wittman Bushman was the National Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year in 2009, leading the Sabers volleyball team to three straight Class AAA state titles from 2007 to 2009. She'll become a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more on the Shakopee Alumni Association, go to shakopee.k12.mn.us/Page/6429.