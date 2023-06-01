Shakopee High School’s 2023 graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The ceremony is being held at Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, in Eden Prairie. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
More than 650 seniors will be graduating as part of Shakopee High School’s 125th graduating class.
Each guest will need a ticket to attend. Student and staff IDs will not suffice. The ceremony will also be livestreamed.