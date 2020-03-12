The 39th production of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” will be presented on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 19-21.
Sponsored by the Shakopee Knights of Columbus, the 90-minute production is a moving and memorable experience, as the audience accompanies Jesus, reliving his final days on earth through the story of his crucifixion and resurrection, according to a news release from organizers.
While the story remains the same, the presentation differs from year to year. Performers change, characters are added, and the lighting and scenery are adapted to accommodate script changes and new staging. Additionally, according to Shakopee resident, David Schmieg, the play’s publicity coordinator, “If you haven’t attended for a while, it may be time to do so."
Father Erik Lundgren, the pastor of the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in Shakopee, is portraying the role of Jesus, and Father Paul Haverstock, the parish’s associate pastor, is a member of the choir. Archbishop Bernard Hebda has attended the performance and called the play, “a meaningful reflection that helped me enter into the prayer and peace of the Lenten season.”
The biblical story takes us from Palm Sunday, as Jesus enters Jerusalem, to the Last Supper with his disciples, through his betrayal by Judas, and his torture, death, and triumphant resurrection. The play consists of 16 scenes that include narration, music, lighting and characterization. Prelude music precedes the presentation and sets the mood for the evening.
The KC production began very simply in 1981, with the intention of providing a form of Lenten meditation in preparation for Easter. Former Shakopee resident, Dave Czaja, had previously taken part in a minor production of the Passion Play and brought the idea (and their discarded costumes) to the Shakopee Knights of Columbus to see if a similar production could be possible here. A small group took the matter to task and came up with a production that included 12 musical selections and a combined cast, choir and crew of about 50 participants. The late Father Robert Cassidy, then pastor of St. Mark’s Church, wrote the original script.
Under directors Mike Bemis, a former Shakopee resident, and David Schmieg, the play has grown to encompass a cast of more than 40 actors, a 50-voice choir, and a crew of over 20 working behind the scenes for this now 20-song performance. The show became an ecumenical production many years ago, and its participants now include residents from both Shakopee and several surrounding towns in the Twin Cities Metro area. In 2006, the annual production was cancelled for the only time in its 40 year history, due to the structural damage St. Mark’s Church sustained in a fire there in 2005.
The performances will be held at St. Mark’s Church, 350 Atwood St., Shakopee. The Friday and Saturday performances feature English narration. The Thursday presentation features Spanish narration. The production begins at 8 p.m., with prelude music starting at 7:40 p.m. “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word and Light” is open to the public. Admission is free. More information can be found on the organization’s website at www.shakopeepassionplay.org.