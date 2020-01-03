Lance Cpl. Jack Nathan Windschitl, 18, of Shakopee, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp on Nov. 15. Windschitl completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training in San Diego as a member of India Company, Platoon 3210.
While in training, Windschitl achieved "high expert" in rifle qualification and was awarded a meritorious promotion. Following 10 days leave, he reported to Camp Pendleton in California where he completed marine combat training on Dec. 23. He is currently at Military Occupational Specialty School in Fort Lee, Virginia and upon completion will report to his permanent duty station.
Windschitl is the son of Nate and Cathy Windschitl, of Shakopee, and the grandson of Warren and Yvonne Blomquist and Mak and Donna Windschitl, all of New Ulm.