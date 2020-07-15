Private First Class Andrew Flynn Moore, 19, of Shakopee, graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp on April 24.
Moore successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego as a member of Mike Company, Platoon 3263. While in training, Moore achieved "expert" in rifle qualification. He is currently waiting to attend Military Combat Training in Camp Pendleton, California. Upon completion of MCT, he will move to Military Occupational Specialty school and upon completion of schooling will report to his permanent duty station.
Moore is a 2019 Shakopee High School graduate is the son of Steve Moore and Holly Buck of Shakopee, and the grandson of Ron and Jeanette Moore and Wayne and Gloria Skorczewski, all of Marshall.