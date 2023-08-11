Two local nursing homes have received new state funding, according to a press release from state Rep. Brad Tabke’s office.
St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center and Shakopee Friendship Manor both received funding on Aug. 1 totaling $596,528.
St. Gertrude’s received $323,367, and Shakopee Friendship Manor received $273,161. Both facilities will also receive the same amounts next year on Aug. 1, 2024.
“Building upon our efforts this year to support our most vulnerable Minnesotans and the workers who care for them, the Legislature appropriated record amounts of funding for our state’s nursing homes, including Shakopee’s Friendship Manor and St. Gertrude’s,” Tabke stated in the press release.