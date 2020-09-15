The Shakopee Police Department will host its annual Band Together blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
All blood types are needed, according to a press release, especially O negative and O positive types.
Band together raises awareness of blood donation through a competition between first responders. The department with the highest participation and most life-saving units wins.
The Bloodmobile will be at the Shakopee Police Department, 475 Gorman St., for the drive.
Participants can register to donate at mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66975.