Shakopee Police Department blood drive

Shakopee Police Captain Chris Dellwo donates blood at last year's Battle of the Badges blood drive. 

 Submitted by Shakopee Police Department

The Shakopee Police Department will host its annual Band Together blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. 

All blood types are needed, according to a press release, especially O negative and O positive types.

Band together raises awareness of blood donation through a competition between first responders. The department with the highest participation and most life-saving units wins.

The Bloodmobile will be at the Shakopee Police Department, 475 Gorman St., for the drive. 

Participants can register to donate at mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66975.

Tags

Events

Recommended for you