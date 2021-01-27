The Shakopee Police Department is collecting diapers for a good cause.
The department is hosting its annual Diaper Drive Feb. 1-14 to support Shakopee Community Assistance’s Diaper Bank, which provides diapers to families in need. Residents wishing to help can drop off any amount, size or type of diapers, wipes and diaper creams to the Shakopee Police Department, 475 Gorman St. (or in the entryway if after hours).
The drive is held in memory of former Crime Prevention Specialist Janna Wood, who died Feb. 5, 2017, along with her unborn baby due to deep vein thrombosis.
For more information, contact Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400.