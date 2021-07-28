An upcoming blood drive aims to both draw in needed donations while fostering a little friendly competition along the way.
The Battle of the Badges blood drive is a citywide life-saving competition between teams of first responders and their community residents. The city with the highest participation and the most life-saving units wins, according to a news release.
A drive will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Shakopee Police Department in the community room. The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All blood types are needed but especially O negative (O-) and O positive (O+).
To sign up, visit www.mbcherohub.club and enter sponsor code 4551 or contact Cristie Lesko at 952-233-9416 or clesko@ShakopeeMN.gov.